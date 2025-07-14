Chorley Pub Wins Award

The hospitality industry is currently facing tough times, as costs rise and customers tighten their belts, so it is heartening to hear some good news about a special local pub. The Central Lancashire Branch of the Campaign for Real Ale has named Ronnie’s Bar in Chorley as the Best New Cask Ale Outlet of 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Many ale drinkers in the Chorley area will know the licensee Steve Cooney very well, as he opened the Bob Inn within the nearby market over ten years ago where he successfully championed real ales and real ciders. Such were their quality that the Bob Inn achieved multiple entries in CAMRA’s annual Good Beer Guide. After leaving the Bob for a sabbatical Steve made a welcome return to Chorley when he opened Ronnie’s Bar in September 2024 on the pedestrianised Chapel Street in the town’s St George’s Quarter and has picked up exactly where he left off.

The bar showcases four cask ales on handpump which Steve sources from all over the country along with a selection of imported draught beers and a range of wines and spirits to suit all tastes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CAMRA’s local Pubs Officer, Richard Langford commented, “Ronnie’s Bar has been a great addition to the burgeoning real ale scene in the area. It is a fabulous community pub that supports several charities and where you’re always guaranteed a warm welcome, whether a regular or a visitor. Steve has done a great job and is a worthy winner of this award."

Ronnie's Bar, Chapel Street, Chorley

A delighted Steve Cooney said, "I was really chuffed to be told we were being given this award so soon after opening. It's been great to be back in the town, part of the local community and welcoming back a lot of old regulars, as well as new faces to the pub. Everyone's been really supportive and I'd like to thank the local CAMRA branch for the recognition of all the hard work that's gone into making Ronnie's a success."