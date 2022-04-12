We've been taking a look at the latest food hygiene ratings for Chorley

Chorley food hygiene: These are the latest restaurants, pubs, cafes, takeaways and more assessed by the Food Standards Agency

Food standards inspectors have been out and about in Chorley in recent weeks.

By Thomas Anderson
Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 5:18 pm

Below, we’ve rounded up the businesses, from cafes to pubs and takeaways that have recently been given a rating over the last month.

Businesses that serve food are rated on how hygienically it is handled; how it is prepared, cooked, reheated, cooled and stored; the condition of the structure of the buildings; the cleanliness, lay-out, lighting, ventilation and other facilities, as well as how the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe.

A one star rating means "major improvement is necessary," a two star means "some improvement is necessary," three star means "hygiene standards are generally satisfactory," while four star means "hygiene standards are good" and five stars means "hygiene standards are very good.”

1. Dressers Arms

9 Briers Brow, Wheelton, PR6 8HD | 4 stars, inspected on March 6

2. Mama Mia

242 Eaves Lane, Chorley, PR6 0ET | 2 stars, inspected on March 2

3. The Beaumont

Woodale Road, Clayton-Le-Woods, PR6 7TY | 4 stars, inspected on February 26

4. JJ Chinese Fish & Chips

172 Bolton Street, Chorley, PR7 3DX | 4 stars, inspected on February 16

