Chippies near me in Preston: These are 7 of the best fish and chip shops in Preston where you can enjoy a chippy tea for under £7

This is where you can enjoy a chippy tea for under £7 in Preston

As food food costs continue to soar, the average price of a chippy tea could top £10 in the coming months.

By Jon Peake
Friday, 25th February 2022, 11:30 am

The National Federation of Fish Friers has warned that cod supplies have increased in price by 75% since October.

Meanwhile fish and chip shops have also seen an 81% increase in the cost of haddock in the last year, a 120% rise in the cost of mushy peas and a 40% surge in the cost of batter.

The NFFF is also urging the UK Government to reconsider its plan to increase VAT on food and soft drinks back from 12.5% to 20% in April which it said is an added concern for the industry.

However, while prices continue to rise in Preston there are plenty of chippies where you can enjoy a chippy tea for well under £10.

These are 7 of the best chippies in Preston - according to Google reviews - with fish and chips for under £7.

All of these chippies have a rating of 4.7 or higher out of 5.

1. Bill & Bens Chippy

25 Maitland Street, Preston. Google reviews rating 4.7 out of 5. Price of fish and chips £5.50

2. The Contented Sole

13 Hennel Lane, Walton-le-Dale, Preston. Google reviews rating 4.7 out of 5. Price of fish and chips £4.95

3. Dawson's Fish & Chips

4 Freckleton Street, Kirkham, Preston. Google reviews rating 4.7 out of 5. Price of fish and chips £6.70

4. P & E Fish Bar Ltd

338 Blackpool Road, Fulwood, Preston. Google reviews rating 5 out of 5. Price of fish and chips £5.60

