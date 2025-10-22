Preston is in line for its first branch of a chicken chain restaurant that has more than 1,500 outlets around the world.

Wingstop is now fitting out its new restaurant at the former Foot Locker store next to Boots in Fishergate.

An opening date has yet to be confirmed but shopfitters are now busy transforming the former shoe shop into the city’s latest eatery.

The menu boasts bone-in and boneless chicken wings, chicken tenders, and loaded fries in a variety of flavours such as lemon pepper, garlic parmesan, atomic, and hickory smoked BBQ | WIngstop

What’s on the menu?

The menu boasts bone-in and boneless chicken wings, chicken tenders, and loaded fries.

Chicken can also be ordered in a variety of flavours such as lemon pepper, garlic parmesan, atomic, and hickory smoked BBQ, to name a few.

Wingstop also sells dips such as ranch, blue cheese, and honey mustard. The chain also has churros on the menu, as well milkshakes including Oreo and chocolate, Biscoff and caramel, and many more.

Cash only

The company - which serves up traditional and boneless wings, as well as burgers, platters and fries - has a policy of not accepting cash. It says the card-only payment system at its restaurant takeaways makes the customer experience “quicker [and] slicker”.

What Wingstop will look like inside

Wingstop will occupy three of the four floors within the retail unit. The restaurant area will be located on the ground floor, with the first level being used for customer toilets and storage and the second for food preparation and staff areas.

Meanwhile, the third floor will be given over to regional offices and a training hub, which the firm says will benefit the local economy by bringing more people into the Preston, as it continues its rapid restaurant expansion.

Inside the Liverpool branch of Wingstop | Wingtstop

Wingstop opened its first branch in the United States in 1994 - where it describes itself as one of the “fastest-growing concepts” - and now has a presence in 10 countries, including France, Singapore and the United Arab Emirates.

The Lancashire Post approached Wingstop for details about its planned store in Preston.

The city is notable for its chicken shop heritage, having been the location of the first Kentucky Fried Chicken in the UK - also on Fishergate - back in 1965. It remains in operation today and last month celebrated its 60th anniversary.