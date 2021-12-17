Caravan park plan for former Grade II listed pub site that was demolished without permission

Donelan Trading Ltd of Whalley Road, Wilpshire, Blackburn, have sumbitted for a holiday park on land behind the former Punch Bowl site in Hurst Green.

The Grade II-listed pub was on the outskirts on Longridge, and dated back to the 18th century. It had been vacant since 2012.

After it was demolished without warning in June, Ribble Valley MP Nigel Evans called for a "thorough investigation" into how that could have happened without any apparent warning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pub had been vacant since 2012.

>>>Click here to read what Nigel Evans had to say in full.

The proposed holiday park is identical to one previously approved by Ribble Valley Borough Council in October 2018, apart from plans to turn the pub building into five holiday lets, as it no longer exists.

The 2018 has now expired as more than three years has passed since approval.

>>>Click here to read how residents reacted to the surprise demolition.

Rubble on the pub site in June 2021

In planning documents, the caravans are referred to as 'lodges', with two designs given, both measuring 12.8m x 4m.

The agent for Donelan Trading states: "In the interests of consistency, planning permission should be granted for this, as the policy context in which this will be determined remains unchanged."

He added: "The holiday park remains exactly as per then (2018) scheme wherein planning permission was granted for 15 static/lodge pitches.

"The static caravans/lodges would occupy the external area associated with the former public house. The existing access off Longridge Road would be utilised and suitable turning areas within the site would be provided.

"Each caravan/lodge would be provided with its own designated car parking space and the plans incorporate a further 16 visitor car parking spaces."

Access to and from the holiday park would continue to be obtained via the existing access point off Longridge Road, to the west of the former listed building.