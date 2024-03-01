News you can trust since 1886
Burnley pub The Royal Dyche hosts annual awards night with special video message from former Clarets manager Sean Dyche

Regulars packed into Burnley pub The Royal Dyche for the annual awards night.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 1st Mar 2024, 10:00 GMT

Hosted by landlady Justine Bedford the popular night is a way of thanking customers for their support and loyalty. The night had a ‘dress to impress’ theme, complete with a red carpet and free glass of prosecco on arrival.

Various awards were handed out, including ‘best dancer,’ ‘king of the pool table’ and the best celebrity visit accolade went to former Clarets manager Sean Dyche who had the pub re-named in his honour. Justine said: “I think Sean was happy to receive the award and he did see the funny side of it.”

A collection bucket on the night raised £54 for Burnley mental health CIC Casual Minds Matter.

