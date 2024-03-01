Hosted by landlady Justine Bedford the popular night is a way of thanking customers for their support and loyalty. The night had a ‘dress to impress’ theme, complete with a red carpet and free glass of prosecco on arrival.

Various awards were handed out, including ‘best dancer,’ ‘king of the pool table’ and the best celebrity visit accolade went to former Clarets manager Sean Dyche who had the pub re-named in his honour. Justine said: “I think Sean was happy to receive the award and he did see the funny side of it.”