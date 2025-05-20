Burger King UK just dropped a major menu refresh including new Kansas BBQ chicken fries.

This month, Burger King® UK is turning up the heat with one of its biggest menu launches in recent years!

The burger connoiseurs at Burger King® UK have been cooking away to deliver a sensational new line-up that fans will be able to enjoy from 20th May.

Customers will need to ready their taste buds for the star of the summer – the all-new succulent, sweet and smoky Kansas BBQ Chicken Fries.

Burger King® UK’s latest menu addition has taken the popular treat to a mouthwatering new level.

The Kansas BBQ Chicken Fries feature a crispy golden coating, bringing a little midwestern-inspired star dust to a Burger King® UK classic, perfect for sharing with friends and family or as a picnic snack… but that’s just the beginning.

Burger lovers will also be able to delve into the chief of all bundles, the Kansas BBQ King Box, whereby they’ll now have the option to choose the all-new BBQ Chicken Stacker that promises to be a crowd-pleaser alongside 4 pieces of the new Kansas BBQ Chicken Fries as well as fries and a drink… all for just £5.99.

What’s more, the highly in demand Gourmet Kings Bacon Caesar collection is also making a comeback as ‘the surprise we’ve all been waiting for’ according to fans, featuring a delicious 100% British and Irish Angus beef burger or crispy coated chicken breast, loaded with creamy Caesar mayo for that rich, garlicky flavour that provides customers with a truly deluxe burger experience.

This comes in addition to the bold Spicy Mayo range that adds a saucy twist on the classic Whopper® and iconic Chicken Royale.

To celebrate the delicious new menu drop, Burger King® UK is rolling out irresistible BOGOF offers in the coming weeks – meaning fans can savour the new flavours at even better value using the Burger King® UK app:

Gourmet Kings Bacon Caesar collection BOGOF: 20th – 22nd May

Spicy Mayo range BOGOF: 27th-29th May