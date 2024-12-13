Burger King opened its new restaurant at Preston Docks today - and its giving away 1,000 free burgers to celebrate.

The new drive-thru, next to the Odeon cinema in Port Way, officially opened at 10am.

The burger giant has taken over the unit formerly occupied by Chiquito’s which closed in 2020 and will open from 8am to 11pm seven days a week.

To mark the occasion, Burger King is giving away 1,000 free burgers - with Whoppers, Plant Based Whoppers, Chicken Royales or Vegan Royale burgers handed out to customers on a first-come-first-served basis.

The 100th customer who orders at the restaurant today will also win a year’s supply of Burger King at the new restaurant.

A Burger King spokesperson said: "To get in on the action, guests simply need to order a Whopper or Chicken Royale at the front counter or drive-thru to get their burger totally free.

“Not only this, the 100th customer who orders at the restaurant on December 13, 2024 will win a year’s supply of Burger King UK at the Preston Riverside restaurant - that’s one lucky local.

"The new Preston Riversway restaurant will be offering table service, so hungry customers can place their order, take a seat and enjoy their mouthwatering menu items being delivered directly to their tables."

Restaurant manager Lucy added: "We’ve been busy preparing to finally open the doors to our brand new restaurant, just in time for Christmas!

“And what better way to celebrate than with 1,000 FREE Whopper or Chicken Royale burgers. Customers will have to be quick if they want to make the most of the giveaway."