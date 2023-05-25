News you can trust since 1886
British Sandwich Week: best places to grab a sandwich in Preston according to Prestonians

This week, (May 22- May 28) is British Sandwich Week but where are the best places to grab a sandwich in Preston?
By Aimee Seddon
Published 25th May 2023, 14:45 BST

In honour of the commerative week, the Post asked its readers to name the best place to grab a butty in Preston, and we received over 60 comments.

Whilst supermarket’s Booths and Tesco’s received honoury mentions, we have taken the 16 cafe’s and bakeries in Preston that were named as favourites.

So take a look at the best butty makers in Preston, as chosen by you:

These are the best places to grab a sandwich in Preston, according to Post readers. Image: Eiliv Aceron on Unsplash

1. British Sandwich Week

These are the best places to grab a sandwich in Preston, according to Post readers. Image: Eiliv Aceron on Unsplash Photo: Eiliv Aceron on Unsplash

14 Woodplumpton Rd, Ashton-on-Ribble, PR2 2LP. Alison Smithson: "Delicachix at lane ends does a great sandwich and they are always overflowing! So much choice and variety available, hot and cold!"

2. Delicachix's

14 Woodplumpton Rd, Ashton-on-Ribble, PR2 2LP. Alison Smithson: "Delicachix at lane ends does a great sandwich and they are always overflowing! So much choice and variety available, hot and cold!" Photo: Google Maps

24 New Hall Ln, La, PPR1 4DU

3. Gornalls Bakery

24 New Hall Ln, La, PPR1 4DU Photo: Google Maps

209 New Hall Ln, PR1 5XB. Marc Allen: "i love that place"

4. Berry's Bakery

209 New Hall Ln, PR1 5XB. Marc Allen: "i love that place" Photo: Google Maps

