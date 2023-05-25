British Sandwich Week: best places to grab a sandwich in Preston according to Prestonians
This week, (May 22- May 28) is British Sandwich Week but where are the best places to grab a sandwich in Preston?
By Aimee Seddon
Published 25th May 2023, 14:45 BST
In honour of the commerative week, the Post asked its readers to name the best place to grab a butty in Preston, and we received over 60 comments.
Whilst supermarket’s Booths and Tesco’s received honoury mentions, we have taken the 16 cafe’s and bakeries in Preston that were named as favourites.
So take a look at the best butty makers in Preston, as chosen by you:
