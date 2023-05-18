Brand vs Own Brand: Taste-testing everyday essentials to see where you should be saving money

Owing to the fact that inflation, as measured by the consumer prices index, remains at 10.1% and is falling far more slowly than expected by experts, food prices across the UK have soared by 19.2%. Coming off the back of a more general cost of living crisis and still-lofty petrol prices, the collective impact of higher supermarket bills on families across the country has been huge.

With wages failing to match inflation by a long distance – a factor which has led many sectors to engage in strike action in recent months – data from the Office of National Statistics shows that around half of adults are subsequently buying less food than they would usually purchase when food shopping in recent weeks, with the cost of staple foods such as bread, eggs, cheese, fruits, and vegetables hitting previously unseen levels.

The causes of inflation are myriad, but can be boiled down to a handful of main factors behind the increased prices on supermarket shelves: Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine, Brexit trade barriers, rising labour costs, and poor harvests. Additionally, supermarkets’ engaging in unethical price-gouging and profiteering (aka, ‘greedflation’) has also seen many shops fuel inflation by artificially increasing the price of essentials.

Inflation in food prices is currently running at 19.2%