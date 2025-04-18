My little boy nearly choked on a huge chicken bone in his Blackpool Wendy's burger
The boy made the grisly discovery while chomping on a chicken sandwich from the newly opened Wendy’s on the Promenade in Blackpool.
Wendy’s say their ‘juicy’ chicken fillet burgers are made from chicken breast (56% chicken) and are not meant to contain bones. You can find the full list of ingredients at the bottom of this story.
The boy’s mum, who wishes to remain anonymous, said her family visited the new fast-food restaurant as a treat on Wednesday.
But his “near death experience” while biting into his burger prompted the frantic mum to post a warning on social media about the choking hazard.
She was also unimpressed with the portion sizes at Wendy’s, where “the wraps are no bigger than iPhones”.
Posting on Facebook, she said: “The new Wendy’s...where you get a free choking hazard & near death experience with your chicken burger”, adding, “and wraps no bigger than an iPhone!”
Wendy’s were approached for comment.
What’s in Wendy’s classic chicken burgers?
Chicken Breast (56%), Water, WHEAT Flour, Starch, Palm Oil, Modified Starch, Salt, Yeast Extract (Contains BARLEY), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Carbonates, Lactic Acid, Calcium Lactate, Citric Acid), WHEAT Gluten, Garlic Powder, Spices (Contains CELERY), Onion Powder, Natural Flavourings (Contains MILK), Fully Refined Soybean Oil, Raising Agent (Diphosphates, Sodium Carbonates, Calcium Phosphates), Sugar, Dehydrated Chicken Powder, Smoke Flavouring.
