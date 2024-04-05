Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Following new research, Blackpool has been named the most affordable spot for Indian cuisine

Indian food is one of the most popular types of takeaway in the UK and is the perfect cuisine to help push your taste bud boundaries with new flavours and spices.

As a result of climate change, the cost of making one of the UK's most loved dishes, the chicken tikka masala, has soared by almost 40% in two years. Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

With this in mind, Betway has analysed the average price for a takeaway chicken tikka masala across 30 UK cities to crown the most budget-friendly locations for Brits who love an Indian takeaway.

Blackpool takes the crown as the town offering the cheapest chicken tikka masala dishes with its average cost of the Indian dish being just over £8.

A table ranking the cheapest UK towns and cities to get a chicken tikka masala.

This is the most affordable out of all 30 UK areas in the ranking and is 60p cheaper than second placed Stoke-on-Trent.

To come up with these rankings, Betway pulled together a seed list of the top 30 cities and towns in the UK and Ireland.

They then used UberEats data to determine the best places for takeaways which were then ranked according to specific metrics:

These metrics were: the cost of an Indian, the price of a chicken tikka masala from the top five restaurants and the number of Indian restaurants.

Following all of this, an average cost was then calculated.