Bistrot Pierre launches new members club with cashback on every purchase

Bistrot Pierre is set to launch its new app-based members club, Club Bistrot Pierre, on August 1, with exclusive offers, simply by enjoying delicious food and drinks at any of the 17 bistrots nationwide.

Diners will earn 5p of Bistrot Pounds for every £1 spent at their local Bistrot as well as receiving exclusive deals and rewards each month on delectable French cuisine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To get started, it’s as simple as downloading the new app, and checking in on your next visit to Bistrot Pierre. Each restaurant check-in will also provide location-specific offers, which will be updated weekly.

Bistrot Pierre launches Club Bistrot Pierre

To kick off this exciting new chapter, when customers download the new Club Bistrot Pierre app, they will automatically get a £10 bonus to be spent on their second visit, on delicious French dishes.

Bistrot Pounds ‘cashback’ can be earned on all food and drink, with guests able to redeem their Pounds off their bill at any time, choosing to redeem all their pounds, or just use a certain amount.

What’s more, each member will receive a special gift ‘a la Français’, of their choice, on their birthday every year. Bistrot Pounds will never expire, as long as diners visit once every six months, even if it’s just for a swift café and pâtisserie viennoise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The launch of Club Bistrot Pierre marks an exciting new chapter for Bistrot Pierre”, says CEO, Nick White. “This new scheme will give our members the opportunity to enjoy delicious, high quality, affordable food, and earn money back, at a time when many are struggling with the cost-of-living crisis.

“With weekly deals and member-exclusive events at our 17 locations across the UK, we hope our guests will continue to enjoy Bistrot Pierre’s unique offering and relish the added bonuses of being a member.”