Best Indian food in Preston: Here are 17 of the highest-rated Indian restaurants and takeaways according to Google reviews as National Curry Week approaches
Everyone loves a curry, don’t they?
By Jon Peake
Monday, 26th September 2022, 4:09 pm
Monday, 26th September 2022, 4:15 pm
Well if you’re one of the millions that do, you’ll be delighted to know that it’s National Curry Week next week.
From October 3 to October 9 it’s time to celebrate one of Britain’s favourite cuisines. Since the 1970s, curry houses have become a staple of high streets up and down the country and millions of curries are consumed every week.
With that in mind, here are 17 of the highest-rated Indian restaurants and takeaways in the Preston area with a rating of at least 4.5 out of 5 on Google reviews ...
