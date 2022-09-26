Well if you’re one of the millions that do, you’ll be delighted to know that it’s National Curry Week next week.

From October 3 to October 9 it’s time to celebrate one of Britain’s favourite cuisines. Since the 1970s, curry houses have become a staple of high streets up and down the country and millions of curries are consumed every week.

With that in mind, here are 17 of the highest-rated Indian restaurants and takeaways in the Preston area with a rating of at least 4.5 out of 5 on Google reviews ...

1. Tiger Belly Tiger Belly on Blackpool Road, Ashton-on-Ribble, has a rating of 4.5 out of 5 from 103 Google reviews

2. Mango Tree Mango Tree on Blackpool Road, Ashton-on-Ribble, has a rating of 4.5 out of 5 from 133 Google reviews

3. Royal Indian Royal Indian on Liverpool Road, Hutton, has a rating of 4.5 out of 5 from 177 Google reviews

4. Sangam Balti House Sangam Balti House on Hope Terrace, Lostock Hall, has a rating of 4.5 out of 5 from 204 Google reviews