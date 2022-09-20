News you can trust since 1886
Treat yourself on International Coffee Day

Best coffee in Preston: Here are 10 of the highest-rated coffee houses according to Google reviews as International Coffee Day approaches

It’s International Coffee Day on Saturday, October 1, so what better way to celebrate than with a delicious hot coffee at one of the fine establishments in Preston?

By Jon Peake
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 4:31 pm
Updated Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 4:46 pm

There are coffee houses and great cafes all over Preston that serve delicious coffees, but we’ve focussed on the highest-rated on Google reviews in central Preston.

All of the these have a rating of at least 4.5 out of 5 from a minimum of 20 Google reviews.

Get slurping!

1. Jonah's Coffee

Jonah's Coffee in Birley Street has a rating of 5 out of 5 from 62 Google reviews

2. Origin Bakehouse

Origin Bakehouse on Fishergate Hill has a rating of 5 out of 5 from 34 Google reviews

3. Tuscany Cafe

Tuscany Cafe in Plungington Road has a rating of 5 out of 5 from 20 Google reviews

4. Holy Grounds Coffee & Donuts

Holy Grounds Coffee & Donuts in Ribblesdale Place has a rating of 4.9 out of 5 from 54 Google reviews

