Beach House Blackpool means business with a smart new lunch menu

The Fylde Coast’s favourite beachside bistro and bar is redefining the lunch experience with the arrival of its vibrant new Mediterranean-inspired Lunch Menu, all with a focus on flavour, freshness and a touch of bohemian flair. Local business leaders, famous foodies and lunch spot lovers all came together at an exclusive VIP event last week to sample a selection of tasters from the dazzling new dishes, and the verdict is – it’s the business!

Blackpool’s busy professionals can now slip into cosy booths during the work day to enjoy smaller plates with big flavours that have been specially curated by Executive Chef Diego Martinez - including expertly fired Ribeye Brioche with Philly cheese and roasted peppers; Spanish Sourdough Montaditos topped with everything from crispy Brie, chilli jam and hot honey to creamy whipped avocado and smoked salmon; aromatic Armenian Lamb Losh Skewers; a fragrant Cazuela Marinescu seafood broth, or a tempting array of tasty Tapas and homemade wood-fired Pizzas - all freshly made using the finest locally sourced seafood, meats and seasonal vegetables, all packed with glorious global flavour.

Ideally located in the heart of Blackpool’s iconic seafront, Beach House offers a setting like no other with panoramic coastal views and a chic yet relaxed atmosphere to make it the ideal destination for smooth business meetings, cool client hosting or just a stylish afternoon escape.

“Our new lunch menu is all about connection,” say Beach House Blackpool owners, Hagop and Cheryl Tchobanian. “We wanted to create the perfect lunchtime experience for Lancashire’s many professionals and those who love a little seaside style with great food, great company and a setting that sparks ideas. It’s a wonderful opportunity to enjoy our fabulous food with a backdrop of stunning sea views and just let the conversations flow. Think bold flavours and a laid-back luxury vibe that reminds you that the best ideas don’t always start in the boardroom.”

And Beach House aren’t the only ones who think so… Studies have shown that taking time out of the office during the working day is a valuable practice for both personal and professional growth. An out of office lunch meeting can:

Boost Productivity -Taking a break from the desk can help sustain concentration and energy, avoiding the afternoon slump.

Reduce Stress - A proper break can lift the mood and increase energy for the rest of the day.

Improve Creativity and Focus - Moving around can also help to refocus and beat the post-lunch slump.

Enhance Physical Health - A quick lunchtime stroll can reduce the risks of diabetes, persistent back problem and heart disease.

Strengthen Bonds - Lunch meetings can reinforce bonds with colleagues, forming closer personal relationships and improve wellbeing, which will also enhance productivity.

Make waves at lunchtime with the hot new Lunch Menu at Beach House Blackpool. It’s the recipe to success!

Whether you’re looking for smart business lunches, morning coffee, lazy brunches, sunset sips or elegant evening feasts, Beach House Blackpool is THE place to be this season. Check out the menu here.

Beach House Blackpool is located at Festival House, Promenade, Blackpool, and is open Monday to Thursday from 12noon to 11pm, Friday from 12noon to 1am, Saturday from 9am to 1am and Sunday from 9am to 11pm.

Delicious lazy breakfasts are also served at Beach House on Saturdays & Sundays from 9am to 11.30am.

For further information and reservations, please call Beach House Blackpool on 01253 749899, visit www.beachhouseblackpool.co.uk or email [email protected]

