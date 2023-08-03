Bangla Fusion Winebar Restaurant has been offering a fusion of Indian and Western cuisine in the former Rose and Crown pub building in Much Hoole since 2002.

But now the doors have been closed and refurbishment work is underway as a new chapter for the restaurant begins.

Videos showing the building being stripped out for renovation have been published, and new signs for Nellie The Elephant Indian Restaurant have been put up.

New signage is up at the restaurant in Much Hoole

No further information has been revealed, only that it will be run by a new team with “vast experience and commitment in the hospitality industry with highly successful restaurants established across the North West.”

Farewell message

In a message to their customers posted on social media, former Bangla Fusion owners Lal and Tops said: "First and foremost, we want to express our deepest gratitude to each and every one of you who has walked through our doors in the last 21 years, enjoyed our culinary creations, and supported us throughout the years. Your loyalty and patronage have been invaluable to us, and we are truly humbled by the friendships we have formed along the way.

"While it saddens us to bid farewell, we believe it is important to reflect on the memories and successes we have shared.

Building work is being carried out.

"We remember the laughter, the celebrations, and the moments that have made Bangla Fusion a special famous place for all. From romantic dinners to family gatherings, we are honoured to have been a part of your lives, and for that, we thank you.

"We would also like to take this opportunity to express our deepest appreciation to our dedicated staff members who have worked tirelessly to ensure exceptional service and a memorable dining experience. Without their passion, talent, and unwavering commitment, Bangla Fusion would not have been the thriving establishment it became.”

The Post has reached out to the business regarding the closure and future plans, but has not heard back.

But in response to a customer, management said: “So sorry it happened suddenly but opportunity came and the deal materialised very quickly.”

Memories

Hundreds of customers have expressed their thanks to the team following the announcement.

Diane Crookham-Burke said: “Such sad news, had some excellent evenings there over the years and always had the best experience from all aspects of hospitality and culinary expertise . During lockdown being able to order takeaway was fantastic . We wish you all well for your future.”

Charlotte Winstanley said: “We’ve had so many happy memories over those 21 years celebrating lots of different events! Always been amazing food and service! We will really miss you!”

Lisa Morgan said: “Guys, to say we are absolutely gutted is an understatement! We will miss your superb restaurant, excellent food and amazing staff all in equal measure.”