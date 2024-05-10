Asian street food Tampopo to open at Chew's Yard in Preston

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A popular restaurant that specialises in Asian street food has announced that it will be setting up shop at Chew’s Yard food court in Preston later this month.

Tampopo which is famed for its Far Eastern Asian dishes such as katsu curry, Pad Thai and Asian platters, will be joining other food outlets for the next May bank holiday weekend at Chew’s Yard food court at 103-111 Market Street.

Announcing the news on their Facebook page, Chew’s Yard said: “Subscribers to our newsletter found out about a fifth food trader who will be joining us from Thursday, May 23 - just in time for the next Bank Holiday weekend!

“Tampopo is opening up at Chew's Yard in Preston!