As mindful drinking rises in Lancaster, premium no and low brand launches ‘Summer Cocktail’ on Ocado.com

With demand for non-alcoholic drinks continuing to rise in Lancaster – particularly among younger consumers – ANON is launching its premium alcohol-free ‘Summer Cocktail’ on Ocado.com, the world’s largest dedicated online supermarket.

As 20%* Gen Z drinkers are choosing to go alcohol-free, the move meets growing demand for mindful choices that don’t compromise on taste. Tapping into this shift, ANON’s new flavour – English Garden, a refreshing blend of strawberry, cucumber and mint – will be available to purchase online from the end of April.

Born from parent company Alfresco - renowned for crafting premium soft drinks for notable UK restaurants including Pret a Manger - ANON is building a strong reputation for its dedication to quality and flavour. Specialising in alcohol-free versions of classic drinks such as the ‘Nogroni’ (Negroni) and ‘Spiced Cane’ (Spiced Rum), it has developed a standout portfolio that’s earning industry recognition.

Commenting on the new partnership, Julian Ebbutt, ANON’s managing director, said: “Our launch with Ocado.com marks a really exciting chapter for us. As more people embrace mindful drinking, we’re committed to making it easier for them to enjoy great tasting, alcohol-free options at home, the pub, or over dinner – wherever and however they choose to unwind. Ocado is a natural partner for us, its reach and reputation for quality mean we can bring our drinks to people nationwide.”

ANON’s commitment to crafting great tasting beverages has been praised with multiple awards, including a win in the Cold Beverages category at The Caterer’s Supplier Awards for its Bittersweet Aperitif. English Garden also secured a bronze medal at both the London Spirit Awards and the Farm Shop and Deli Product Awards.

Shauna Clark Fitzpatrick, Buying Manager at Ocado Retail, said: “We’re delighted to be launching ANON on Ocado.com, giving our customers even more choice than ever before. Over the past couple of years, we’ve seen a growing interest in low- and no-alcohol options, so bringing ANON on board feels both timely and natural. We’re excited to hear what our customers think.”

In celebration of its 4th anniversary, ANON recently announced a nationwide competition to find its next standout flavour, a move that reflects the brand’s ongoing commitment to listening to its customers. The winning idea will be developed into a new alcohol-free release, with the creator also receiving a year’s supply of ANON Drinks.

To find out more about ANON, visit https://www.anondrinks.com/.

To enter its competition, send submissions to [email protected].

*Stat source: The Spirit Business, Gen Z: ‘Dry January is outdated, January 2025.