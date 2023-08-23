Anwyl serves up help for luncheon club

The homebuilder served up a £1,000 donation to Community Lives Matter. The charity is based in Cottage Lane, Ormskirk, just a 10-minute drive from Anwyl’s Priory Gardens development in Burscough.

Community Lives Matter treasurer Ted Whitfield said: “Loneliness can have a big impact on people’s health and wellbeing. To address this, we run a luncheon club every Wednesday during school term time. We pride ourselves on our welcoming atmosphere, where people are able to come and make new friends, and enjoy chatting with new people.”

People arrive for the luncheon club from noon ready for the meal to be served at 12.30pm. The menu is published on the charity’s website and includes fruit juice or soup as a starter, a vegetarian option for main course, and fruit, diabetic jelly and fruit or cheese and biscuits as alternative options for dessert.

The charity also supports people with dementia, plus their families and carers, who can all attend a dementia café or enjoy a game of indoor bowls, both of which provide a safe space to relax and share experiences.

It also offers educational support for vulnerable children through tutoring. Asylum seekers and refugees can access practical assistance and a weekly drop-in session to help them develop relationships and integrate into the community.

Anwyl’s support for Community Lives Matter was via a voluntary scheme, offered in addition to local investment agreed during the planning process for its Priory Gardens development. Known as “Love From Anwyl”, the initiative has also helped Sporting Challenge, Burscough Village Primary School, 29th Ormskirk Burscough St John’s Scout Group and 45th Burscough Methodists Scouts.

Area sales manager for Anwyl Homes Lancashire Amy Houlihan said: “Through Love From Anwyl we’re helping good causes support the emotional, physical and mental wellbeing of local residents. The luncheon club is fantastic example of this as it ticks all of those boxes by providing a low-cost hearty meal, which can be enjoyed in good company. The luncheon club and other activities offered by Community Lives Matter are great resources for the neighbourhood and we were happy to be able to help.”

Priory Gardens features a choice of three and four-bedroom homes.