Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new brasserie and bar in Chorley is giving away a free three course meal for two ahead of opening next month.

Allamby's Brasserie & Bar, which will officially open on Friday, March 8, inside Shaw Hill Golf Resort & Spa Hotel, Whittle-le-Woods, has launched a competition for a free three course meal for two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is named after the architect Laurence Allamby who designed the course in 1925 Laurence Allamby Announcing the news on the Shaw Hill Golf Resort & Spa Hotel's Facebook page, a spokesperson said: "We are so excited to announce Allamby's Brasserie & Bar will officially open on Friday 8th March! Open for Brunch, Afternoon Tea and All Day Brasserie Dining!

Allamby's Brasserie & Bar in Chorley will be opening next month.

"To celebrate Allamby's Brasserie & Bar opening, we are giving away a table for two.

"To be in with a chance of winning a 3 course meal for yourself and a loved one to dine in style at Allamby's. All you need to do is like our page and like and share this post.

"For an extra chance tag in the comments who you would bring."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They also advised to be aware of scam accounts when commenting on the competition. The competition closes on Monday, March 4, and the winner will be announced later that week.