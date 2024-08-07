3 . Blendsmiths Drinkmakers, Carnforth

At Blendsmiths, we ethically source ingredients from all parts of the world and break them down into powders before blending together to make wonderfully colourful, tasty and healthy mixes. These mixes can be used in a variety of ways, mostly hot and cold drinks mixed with dairy and non-dairy milk. All of our products are gluten and dairy free, and are vegan friendly. We love nature, thats why we used not but plant based ingredients and are a completely plastic free company. Award-winning products: Beetroot Blend, Chocolate Blend. | Google