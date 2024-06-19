Aldi offers FREE beer to replace the five million pints that get spilt every time England scores at Euros.

England football fans are set to spill 4.6 million pints of beer every time Gareth Southgate’s team scores a goal at the Euros in Germany, according to new research by supermarket Aldi.

Scenes of fans waving their pints above their heads or hurling them into the air after the ball hits the back of the net have become regular sights at major football tournaments.

And now scientists have worked out, on behalf of Aldi, that the equivalent of almost five million pints will land on the floor every time Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham or any other Three Lions hero scores – a sight England fans are hoping to see during the next match on Thursday against Denmark.

Dr Eamon Fulcher, Professor of Cognitive Science at Split Second Research, explains: “We examined online videos of what happens in a pub or large-screen bar area when England fans gather to watch a live tournament match.

“We estimate that about 20 per cent of the pints are spilt - 15 per cent are thrown into the air and a further five per cent are spillages due to movement.

“Industry data confirms that around 243 million pints will be served in England during the Euros, and that doesn’t include those watching and drinking at home.

“Based on previous results at the last Euros four years ago, England played in seven games. So, of the 243 million pints served, it means 34,714,285 pints will be served per game. If 20 per cent is spilt per goal, that equates to 6,942,857 pints hitting the floor. This assumes only one goal a game, but in Euro 2020, England averaged about 1.5 goals a game, so we should divide it by 1.5, which gives us 4,628,571 pints spilt per goal.”

The Aldi calculations also reveal there are different fan reactions to England goals scored at an international tournament and that celebration levels combined with beer spillage increase as the tournament progresses.

Dr Fulcher, a Spurs fan, added: “All goals are not equal. Jude Bellingham's first goal for England against Serbia on Sunday was special, and I estimate the percentage of fans who threw their beer into the air to be as much as 25 per cent.

“Equally, the goal that gets England out of the qualifying group should also be a 25 per cent-er too, though a second or third goal might not be so crucial and could drop down to even ten per cent. If we meet host nation Germany, every goal could be 35 per cent or more.”

To replace these spilt pints, Aldi is offering 1,000 lucky fans a £5 voucher to buy beer in stores, which is the equivalent of five and a half pints, or seven cans, of Galahad Premium Lager. Just email your name and proof of ID to [email protected] and the first 1,000 will receive their voucher in time for the Euros final on 14th July. Full T&Cs apply.

Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi UK, said: “We’re all used to seeing footage of beer flying through the air when England scores and hopefully we’ll see it a few times over the next month, which is why we’re offering customers free vouchers and amazing prices on our beer range.

“It’s no use crying over spilt beer and hopefully England fans will be crying with joy if we get to the final and win it on 14th July.”

Not only that, but Aldi is selling the below beer brand packs cheaper than any other UK supermarket throughout the tournament:

· Corona 18x330ml - £13.99

· Carling 18x440ml - £11.99

· Fosters 18x440ml - £10.99

· Stella Artois 18x440ml - £11.99