Aldi launches new premium chouxnuts in trending flavours.

The ultimate sweet treat hybrid is about to hit Aldi’s shelves for the first time and pistachio loving shoppers are bound to be impressed.

The NEW Specially Selected Chouxnuts (£2.99, 2 pack) land in stores nationwide from 11th June, with one of the flavours incorporating the 2025 must have flavour of pistachio.

A luxury treat shoppers will nut want to miss out on is Aldi’s NEW Specially Selected Raspberry & Pistachio Chouxnuts (£2.99, 2 pack). Crisp golden choux pastry filled with pistachio mousse and raspberry filling, the decadent delight is hand-finished with Belgian white chocolate drizzle, freeze-dried raspberries and chopped pistachios for that extra crunch.

Shoppers looking for a taste of goodness will love Aldi’s NEW Specially Selected Banoffee Chouxnuts (£2.99, 2 pack) — the perfect afternoon sweet treat. The indulgent snack boasts choux pastry filled with a banoffee sauce and salted caramel mousse, hand-finished with a Belgian white chocolate drizzle and a dusting of cocoa.

Aldi’s NEW Specially Selected Chouxnuts are available in stores now.