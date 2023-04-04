Agora, Poulton, Restaurant Review - Authentic Turkish cuisine in heart of market town

Agora

As we sat down at our table in the window, it was still light as this was the first weekend since the clocks had changed to usher in British summer time.

And what better way to say farewell to winter and head towards warmer weather, then to visit a restaurant which reminds us of sunny beaches, holidays and balmy evenings.

Clearly the Agora prides itself on authentic Turkish cuisine and keeping alive traditions which have lasted for centuries.

meze

There is plenty to choose from on the menu, and vegetarians are well catered for with options of sebzeli guvec (including courgettes and peppers) or Agora special vegetarian dish.

We chose vegetarian mezes as our starters – saksuka (aubergine, courgette and peppers in a rich tomato sauce), and Agora special of chickpeas with parsley and chilli.

Both tasted fresh and healthy and full of flavour, shared between us. They triggered our taste buds without over-filling us ahead of our main courses.

Service throughout was excellent with a bottle or Chilean merlot ( 12.5 per cent volume) and a jug of water quickly brought to our table after putting in our drinks order.

chicken tava

For his main course, my husband Clive opted for lamb shank which was served over a platter of chunky mashed potato and accompanied by a generous helping of Mediterranean vegetables.

He described the meat as succulent and tender, and it eased comfortably off the bone.

My own choice was Agora special chicken tava comprising of delicious chunks of fleshy meat over a bed of crushed potatoes and lots of peppers (with just the right amount of crunch), onion and garlic.

We found the portions filling, but there are also salad dishes available plus sides such as sweet potato fries and green vegetables.

Sadly we did not have enough appetite left to sample the baklava from the dessert menu, finishing off instead with a couple of cappuccinos.

There is plenty of choice on the menu with traditional kebabs vying with healthy salads and many dishes I had not come across before.

Lahmacun from the mezes choices sounds like a form of pizza – made from thin dough topped with lamb mince, garlic and tomatoes.

There is also the option of choosing from the substantial mezes menu with favourites such as halloumi, Turkish hummus and tzatziki all available.

Our food was served on contemporary white crockery with the mezes arriving in rustic style ramekins.

The atmosphere of the restaurant is pleasant and relaxed with fellow diners chatting about their holidays in Turkey with staff.

Meanwhile the waiters are happy to pause awhile to offer advice about dishes or explain further how something is cooked.

If a holiday to the Aegean is not on the immediate horizon, then a trip to the Agora will go a long way to fulfilling your appetite for the region.