Afternoon tea: These are the top 19 places in Lancashire including boxing champ Jack Catterall's favourite

Afternoon tea – the great British tradition that provides the perfect excuse to indulge in a cuppa, scones and some sandwiches while having a catch up with family and friends.

By Emma Downey, Emma Downey
Published 14th Apr 2022, 04:55 GMT
Updated 13th Mar 2024, 14:21 GMT

With the weather getting warmer, we asked readers for some suggestions over on our Facebook page and have rounded up the best for an afternoon tea or a cake stop in Preston and Chorley.

Take a look at 19 top voted places.

If you're heading out for afternoon tea, we're here to help

1. These top places for tea and treats

If you're heading out for afternoon tea, we're here to help Photo: Christopher Furlong

Photo Sales
Garstang Road - Brock - PR3 0RB. Riverside Café offers views of the River Brock, homemade soups, seasonal mains, sandwiches and salads. Everything is cooked and baked from scratch using fresh ingredients - and the perfect pause as you stroll through the garden centre.

2. Barton Grange’s Riverside Cafe (and Willows Restaurant)

Garstang Road - Brock - PR3 0RB. Riverside Café offers views of the River Brock, homemade soups, seasonal mains, sandwiches and salads. Everything is cooked and baked from scratch using fresh ingredients - and the perfect pause as you stroll through the garden centre. Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
4 Liverpool Road, Penwortham, Preston PR1 0DQ. The coffee bar is rated five stars on TripAdvisor for their delicious food and service. A tower of sweet and savoury delights balance each other out for and a large pot of tea to boot.

3. BonBons

4 Liverpool Road, Penwortham, Preston PR1 0DQ. The coffee bar is rated five stars on TripAdvisor for their delicious food and service. A tower of sweet and savoury delights balance each other out for and a large pot of tea to boot. Photo: Bon Bons

Photo Sales
10 Liverpool Rd, Penwortham, Preston PR1 0AD. Bread and Butter sits at the heart of Penwortham’s newly refurbished strip and the cafe serves freshly cooked breakfasts, morning teas, light lunch options, tasty burgers, tapas in the evening and chefs specials throughout the week.

4. WLEP-12-05-23-Bread and Butter-NW.jpg

10 Liverpool Rd, Penwortham, Preston PR1 0AD. Bread and Butter sits at the heart of Penwortham’s newly refurbished strip and the cafe serves freshly cooked breakfasts, morning teas, light lunch options, tasty burgers, tapas in the evening and chefs specials throughout the week. Photo: Bread and Butter

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonBarton GrangeFacebookWeather