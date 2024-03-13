With the weather getting warmer, we asked readers for some suggestions over on our Facebook page and have rounded up the best for an afternoon tea or a cake stop in Preston and Chorley.
Take a look at 19 top voted places.
1. These top places for tea and treats
Photo: Christopher Furlong
2. Barton Grange’s Riverside Cafe (and Willows Restaurant)
Garstang Road - Brock - PR3 0RB. Riverside Café offers views of the River Brock, homemade soups, seasonal mains, sandwiches and salads. Everything is cooked and baked from scratch using fresh ingredients - and the perfect pause as you stroll through the garden centre. Photo: Submit
3. BonBons
4 Liverpool Road, Penwortham, Preston PR1 0DQ. The coffee bar is rated five stars on TripAdvisor for their delicious food and service. A tower of sweet and savoury delights balance each other out for and a large pot of tea to boot. Photo: Bon Bons
10 Liverpool Rd, Penwortham, Preston PR1 0AD. Bread and Butter sits at the heart of Penwortham’s newly refurbished strip and the cafe serves freshly cooked breakfasts, morning teas, light lunch options, tasty burgers, tapas in the evening and chefs specials throughout the week. Photo: Bread and Butter