Households across Lancashire will be tucking into a Friday treat of chippy tea tonight - and not just because it's Friday.

Today, June 1, 2018, we are also celebrating National Fish and Chip Day!

So whether it's classic fish and chips, or something a little more adventurous you are planning for your tea, here are some of the best chippies in the region to try out.

Click the link above to flick through eight of the best in the region, and let us know if we have missed your favourite.