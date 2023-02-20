From swanky establishments to warm, friendly locals, Chorley has plenty of pubs and bars for thirsty customers.

But if you are bored of your usual haunt, or simply fancy an explore, we’ve put together some of the best ‘hidden gem’ pubs and bars on offer.

The Post searched internet reviews to see which pubs in Chorley have been classed as hidden gems by the people that know best, the customers.

Take a look at eight of them below, to be enjoyed individually or, as the ultimate pub crawl.

Chorley pubs and bars Below are 8 of the best 'hidden gem' Chorley pubs and bars.

Bob Inn Market Place in Chorley Market. Example review: "Great gem of a micro pub :-)"

Malt N Hops 52 Friday Street. Example review: "Great gem out the way ... good butties and ale."

Lord Nelson Sandy Lane, Clayton Brook. Example review: "An absolute hidden gem in the most random of places! A MUST visit!"