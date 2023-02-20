News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

8 hidden gem pubs in Chorley according to customer reviews online

From swanky establishments to warm, friendly locals, Chorley has plenty of pubs and bars for thirsty customers.

By Aimee Seddon
2 minutes ago

But if you are bored of your usual haunt, or simply fancy an explore, we’ve put together some of the best ‘hidden gem’ pubs and bars on offer.

The Post searched internet reviews to see which pubs in Chorley have been classed as hidden gems by the people that know best, the customers.

Take a look at eight of them below, to be enjoyed individually or, as the ultimate pub crawl.

1. Chorley pubs and bars

Below are 8 of the best ‘hidden gem’ Chorley pubs and bars. Image: BENCE BOROS on Unsplash

Photo: BENCE BOROS on Unsplash

Photo Sales

2. Bob Inn

Market Place in Chorley Market. Example review: "Great gem of a micro pub :-)"

Photo: n/a

Photo Sales

3. Malt N Hops

52 Friday Street. Example review: "Great gem out the way ... good butties and ale."

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales

4. Lord Nelson

Sandy Lane, Clayton Brook. Example review: "An absolute hidden gem in the most random of places! A MUST visit!"

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Chorley