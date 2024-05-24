25 of the best restaurants and takeaways to enjoy on bank holiday - including places in Preston and Blackburn

By Sam Quine
Published 24th May 2024, 10:37 BST

Looking for somewhere to eat this bank holiday? Here are some of the best restaurants and takeaways in Lancashire.

From classy Italian restaurants to cheap and cheerful takeaways, Lancashire has so much to offer when it comes to eating food.

The county features some Michelin star restaurants which both residents and visitors alike need to try.

Yet there are also some more hidden gems that don’t get the attention they deserve and we’d like to shine some light on them.

We have compiled a list of some of the best restaurants and takeaways from across the county spanning a wide range of cuisines.

So here are 25 of the best restaurants and takeaways to enjoy this bank holiday - including restaurants in Preston and Blackburn:

1. Vista Cielo

2. Italian Cottage

3. Med 3

4. Siena

