From classy Italian restaurants to cheap and cheerful takeaways, Lancashire has so much to offer when it comes to eating food.

The county features some Michelin star restaurants which both residents and visitors alike need to try.

Yet there are also some more hidden gems that don’t get the attention they deserve and we’d like to shine some light on them.

We have compiled a list of some of the best restaurants and takeaways from across the county spanning a wide range of cuisines.

So here are 25 of the best restaurants and takeaways to enjoy this bank holiday - including restaurants in Preston and Blackburn:

1 . Vista Cielo Ethos House, 1-6 York St, Clitheroe BB7 2DL | 4.6 out of 5 (170 Google reviews)

2 . Italian Cottage 12 Cheapside, Chorley PR7 2EX | 4.6 out of 5 (418 Google reviews)

3 . Med 3 81 Hough Ln, Leyland PR25 2YD | 4.7 out of 5 (188 Google reviews)

4 . Siena 52 Lower Deardengate, Haslingden BB4 5SN | 4.7 out of 5 (353 Google reviews)