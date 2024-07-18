Pizza is a dish that remains ever popular, whether that be in a restaurant, from a takeaway place or just frozen from a supermarket.

We asked residents to share the best places for a pizza in Lancashire to satisfy your cravings.

In no particular order, this is what they said:

1 . Antonellos Hough Lane, Leyland, PR25 2SA | 4.3 out of 5 (434 Google reviews) | "Amazingly food and wonderful staff. Pizza is so fresh and tasty here." | Google Photo Sales

2 . No 29 Cafe & Wine Bar Red Bank Road, Blackpool, FY2 9HX | 4.8 out of 5 (42 Google reviews) | "Took my mum today and had a wonderful pizza, polite service and spotlessly clean." | National World Photo Sales

3 . Mamas Pizza New Hall Lane, Preston, PR1 4ST | 4.3 out of 5 (226 Google reviews) | "Great toppings, very tasty pizza and excellent service." | Google Photo Sales

4 . Dirty Blondes Back Church Street, Blackpool, FY1 1HP | 4.7 out of 5 (431 Google reviews) | "The pizza slices are huge, the drinks are good and the place has a cool vibe." | Google Photo Sales