25 of the best places to grab a pizza in Lancashire to try in 2024 if you haven't already

Published 18th Jul 2024
Everybody loves a good pizza!

Pizza is a dish that remains ever popular, whether that be in a restaurant, from a takeaway place or just frozen from a supermarket.

We asked residents to share the best places for a pizza in Lancashire to satisfy your cravings.

In no particular order, this is what they said:

1. Antonellos

Hough Lane, Leyland, PR25 2SA | 4.3 out of 5 (434 Google reviews) | "Amazingly food and wonderful staff. Pizza is so fresh and tasty here." | Google

2. No 29 Cafe & Wine Bar

Red Bank Road, Blackpool, FY2 9HX | 4.8 out of 5 (42 Google reviews) | "Took my mum today and had a wonderful pizza, polite service and spotlessly clean." | National World

3. Mamas Pizza

New Hall Lane, Preston, PR1 4ST | 4.3 out of 5 (226 Google reviews) | "Great toppings, very tasty pizza and excellent service." | Google

4. Dirty Blondes

Back Church Street, Blackpool, FY1 1HP | 4.7 out of 5 (431 Google reviews) | "The pizza slices are huge, the drinks are good and the place has a cool vibe." | Google

