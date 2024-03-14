From donner meat to the chilli sauce on top of it, the nation simply loves a kebab whether that be after a night out or not.

Following our recent trip to German Doner Kebab where we went to try some of the food, we wanted to highlight some similar places across east Lancashire.

Looking at TripAdvisor as well as Google Reviews, we’ve compiled a list of some of the best in the area.

So here is 25 of the best places to get a kebab in Blackburn, Burnley, Darwen and Accrington:

1 . La Turka 85-87 Bank St, Rawtenstall, Rossendale BB4 7QN | 4.5 out of 5 (573 Google reviews) Photo Sales

2 . Mega Crunch 33 Blackburn Rd, Darwen BB3 1EJ | 4.3 out of 5 (44 Google reviews) Photo Sales

3 . Olives 14 Church St, Colne BB8 0LG | 4.4 out of 5 (87 Google reviews) Photo Sales

4 . Sahad 201 Blackburn Rd, Accrington BB5 0AF | 4.2 out of 5 (169 Google reviews) Photo Sales