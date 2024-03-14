25 of the best places to get a kebab in Blackburn, Burnley and Accrington according to TripAdvisor

Who doesn’t love a kebab, but where are the best places to get one in east Lancashire?

By Sam Quine
Published 14th Mar 2024, 13:55 GMT

From donner meat to the chilli sauce on top of it, the nation simply loves a kebab whether that be after a night out or not.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.

Following our recent trip to German Doner Kebab where we went to try some of the food, we wanted to highlight some similar places across east Lancashire.

Looking at TripAdvisor as well as Google Reviews, we’ve compiled a list of some of the best in the area.

So here is 25 of the best places to get a kebab in Blackburn, Burnley, Darwen and Accrington:

85-87 Bank St, Rawtenstall, Rossendale BB4 7QN | 4.5 out of 5 (573 Google reviews)

1. La Turka

85-87 Bank St, Rawtenstall, Rossendale BB4 7QN | 4.5 out of 5 (573 Google reviews)

Photo Sales
33 Blackburn Rd, Darwen BB3 1EJ | 4.3 out of 5 (44 Google reviews)

2. Mega Crunch

33 Blackburn Rd, Darwen BB3 1EJ | 4.3 out of 5 (44 Google reviews)

Photo Sales
14 Church St, Colne BB8 0LG | 4.4 out of 5 (87 Google reviews)

3. Olives

14 Church St, Colne BB8 0LG | 4.4 out of 5 (87 Google reviews)

Photo Sales
201 Blackburn Rd, Accrington BB5 0AF | 4.2 out of 5 (169 Google reviews)

4. Sahad

201 Blackburn Rd, Accrington BB5 0AF | 4.2 out of 5 (169 Google reviews)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:BlackburnBurnleyAccringtonTripAdvisorFoodLancashire