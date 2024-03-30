25 of the best Lancashire restaurants to make sure you've visited including Blackburn’s Northcote

There are plenty of amazing restaurants across Lancashire but which ones do you have to make sure you’ve visited?

By Sam Quine
Published 30th Mar 2024, 16:01 GMT

Lancashire is home to some excellent places to eat with a wide array of different cuisines.

We asked readers of the Lancashire Post to send in their favourite restaurants and the response was overwhelming.

From classic English hearty meals to Mediterranean grills, there really was a multitude of options to pick from.

So, using readers' responses as well as Google Reviews, here’s 25 of the best restaurants to make sure you’ve visited in Lancashire:

1. The Fat Italian

2. The Spinners at Cowling

3. The Stags Head

4. The Three Fishes

