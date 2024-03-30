Lancashire is home to some excellent places to eat with a wide array of different cuisines.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.
We asked readers of the Lancashire Post to send in their favourite restaurants and the response was overwhelming.
From classic English hearty meals to Mediterranean grills, there really was a multitude of options to pick from.
So, using readers' responses as well as Google Reviews, here’s 25 of the best restaurants to make sure you’ve visited in Lancashire:
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.