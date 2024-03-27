From spring rolls to chow mein, the nation simply loves Chinese cuisine as they swear by their local restaurant or takeaway.

Everyone has their beloved favourite place to go for this type of food but we wanted to highlight some great places across east Lancashire.

Looking at TripAdvisor as well as Google Reviews, we’ve compiled a list of some of the best rated in the area.

So here is 25 of the best Chinese restaurants and takeaways in Blackburn, Burnley, Clitheroe and Accrington:

1 . Jun Yue 80 Whalley Rd, Clitheroe BB7 1EE | 4.7 out of 5 (191 Google reviews)

2 . Kong San 10 York St, Clitheroe BB7 2DL | 4.7 out of 5 (157 Google reviews)

3 . Kwong Ming 410 Blackburn Rd, Accrington BB5 1SA | 4.6 out of 5 (172 Google reviews)

4 . Lee Garden 1 Trawden Rd, Colne BB8 7BU | 4.5 out of 5 (37 Google reviews)