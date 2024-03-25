A cup of coffee, tea or a nice spot for lunch, cafes serve as some of the nation’s favourite places to go.

There are plenty of cafes across east Lancashire for residents to go and enjoy but we wanted to highlight some stellar establishments.

Looking at TripAdvisor as well as Google Reviews, we’ve compiled a list of some of the best in the area.

So here are 25 of the best cafes in Blackburn, Burnley, Clitheroe and Accrington:

1 . The Arches Kentmere Dr, Blackburn BB2 5HD | 4.8 out of 5 (143 Google reviews)

2 . The Fat Giraffe 3 Church St, Padiham, Burnley BB12 8HF | 4.8 out of 5 (199 Google reviews)

3 . The Fig Tree 45b Bank St, Rossendale BB4 7QN | 4.6 out of 5 (203 Google reviews)

4 . The Terrace Tea Rooms at Oswaldtwistle Mills Colliers St, Oswaldtwistle, Accrington BB5 3DE | 4.3 out of 5 (75 Google reviews)