25 cafes and coffee shops to try in 2024 if you haven't already - including cafes in Preston and Blackburn

Have you been searching for a good coffee spot? Here are 25 cafes to try in Lancashire.

By Sam Quine
Published 25th Apr 2024, 14:57 BST

A cup of coffee, tea or a nice spot for lunch, cafes serve as some of the nation’s favourite places to go.

There are plenty of cafes across Lancashire for residents to go and enjoy but we wanted to highlight some stellar establishments.

We asked readers of the Lancashire Post where the best cafes and coffee shops are and the response was overwhelming.

So here are 25 of the best cafes including cafes in Preston, Blackburn and Blackpool:

Moor Park Ave, Preston PR1 6AU | 4.5 out of 5 (182 Google reviews)

1. Rosemary On The Park

Moor Park Ave, Preston PR1 6AU | 4.5 out of 5 (182 Google reviews) Photo: Rosemary on the Park

7 James St, Bacup OL13 9NJ | 4.9 out of 5 (114 Google reviews)

2. 1832 Barista

7 James St, Bacup OL13 9NJ | 4.9 out of 5 (114 Google reviews)

Towngate, Leyland, PR25 2LQ | 4.9 out of 5 (50Google reviews)

3. Garden Terrace Coffee House

Towngate, Leyland, PR25 2LQ | 4.9 out of 5 (50Google reviews)

Unit 6, Bridge Court, Much Hoole, Preston PR4 5BF | 4.9 out of 5 (17 Google reviews)

4. Chew's Cafe & Bar

Unit 6, Bridge Court, Much Hoole, Preston PR4 5BF | 4.9 out of 5 (17 Google reviews)

