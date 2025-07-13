22 national food outlets where children can eat for £1 or less this summer

The summer holidays can be a difficult time for parents trying to not only keep their kids entertained but also keeping hungry tummies fed and watered.

Whether a burger on the go as part of a day out, or heading for a family meal in a beer garden, some of the UK’s biggest food chains and supermarkets are offering the chance for kids to eat for free or for just £1 this summer.

Check out the following 22 food outlets which will be kind to your wallet if not your waistline this six weeks summer holidays.