21 of the best spots for bottomless brunch in Lancashire

National Prosecco Day is the perfect excuse to slow down, catch up with friends and enjoy a long, laughter-filled brunch. Across Lancashire, cafés, restaurants and boutique bars are offering bottomless brunch menus that combine delicious food with endless glasses of fizz.

From bustling market towns to elegant city spots you’ll find venues serving everything from hearty breakfasts to refined small plates, all paired with the sparkle of free-flowing Prosecco.

For those seeking something indulgent there are brunches served in stylish, atmospheric settings where the service is as polished as the glassware. Others take a more relaxed approach, offering rustic charm, generous portions and a warm welcome that makes you feel instantly at home.

Whether you prefer the lively buzz of an urban bottomless brunch or the peaceful backdrop of Lancashire’s countryside there’s no shortage of places to raise a glass this National Prosecco Day. Wherever you choose, the combination of good company, delicious food, and a bottomless pour is guaranteed to make the day sparkle.

1 . Turtle Bay Crystal House, Preston, PR1 2AQ | 4.6 out of 5 (4,871 Google reviews) | "Amazing service, food came out in the first 10 minutes. Drinks flowing the entire time. We had the best time. Really recommend for a bottomless brunch."

2 . Market Street, Blackpool, FY1 1ET | 3.9 out of 5 (2,492 Google reviews) | "The bar staff are friendly and welcoming."

3 . The Adelphi Fylde Road, Preston, PR1 7DP | 4.5 out of 5 (1,085 Google reviews) | "The bottomless brunch was a delightful experience with its welcoming ambiance, attentive staff, and a great selection of drinks."

4 . Queen Street, Blackpool, FY1 1NL | 5 out of 5 (8 Google reviews) | "We booked a bottomless brunch here on Saturday and everything was just 5*." | 31 Queen Street