21 of the best places in Lancashire to grab a coffee for international coffee day

Each one brings its own take on coffee culture, whether that’s a smooth flat white made with locally roasted beans or a comforting cappuccino paired with a homemade treat.

Venture a little further and you’ll discover how varied Lancashire’s coffee landscape really is. Some cafes are tucked away in historic mill buildings or set beside rivers and parks offering calm corners to unwind. Others blend modern design with community focus where the hum of conversation mixes with the scent of freshly ground beans.

So in light of International Coffee Day on Wednesday, October, 1st - take the time to explore Lancashire one cup at a time.

Whether you prefer a lively urban espresso bar or a rustic cafe in a quiet village, the county’s passion for good coffee and good company - guarantees a satisfying stop wherever you land.

Here are 21 of the best places to grab a coffee across Lancashire.

1 . Holy Grounds Worden Lane, Leyland, PR25 3EL | 4.5 out of 5 (27 Google reviews) | "Great place for coffee and they serve lovely doughnuts!" | Holy Grounds Photo Sales

2 . The Coffee Pot Birley Street, Blackpool, FY1 1DU | 4.5 out of 5 (349 Google reviews) | "Fab service and good food. Staff always nice." | Google Photo Sales

3 . 1832 Barista James Street, Bacup, OL13 9NJ | 4.9 out of 5 (122 Google reviews) | "Lovely little place, excellent service, nice food and drinks." | Google Photo Sales

4 . Number Five Café Cedar Square, Blackpool, FY1 1BP | 4.6 out of 5 (325 Google reviews) | "Food is always consistent and the staff are always lovey and helpful." | Google Photo Sales