21 of the best places in Lancashire to grab a coffee for international coffee day

Each one brings its own take on coffee culture, whether that’s a smooth flat white made with locally roasted beans or a comforting cappuccino paired with a homemade treat.
Venture a little further and you’ll discover how varied Lancashire’s coffee landscape really is. Some cafes are tucked away in historic mill buildings or set beside rivers and parks offering calm corners to unwind. Others blend modern design with community focus where the hum of conversation mixes with the scent of freshly ground beans.
So in light of International Coffee Day on Wednesday, October, 1st - take the time to explore Lancashire one cup at a time.
Whether you prefer a lively urban espresso bar or a rustic cafe in a quiet village, the county’s passion for good coffee and good company - guarantees a satisfying stop wherever you land.
Here are 21 of the best places to grab a coffee across Lancashire.