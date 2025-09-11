On Tuesday People around the U.S. celebrate Steak Au Poivre Day on September 9 every year. 'Steak au poivre' is a French phrase that means 'steak with pepper.

There’s nothing quite like the satisfaction of cutting into a perfectly cooked steak. Whether you prefer it tender and pink in the middle or seared with a smoky char a good steak dinner feels like a treat worth slowing down for. Across Lancashire, you’ll find plenty of kitchens that know how to get it just right.

Menus often showcase classic favourites like ribeye and sirloin alongside speciality options for those who enjoy trying something a little different. Pair that with crisp chips, a rich peppercorn sauce or even a buttery bearnaise and you’re in for a treat.

The best steak dinners come with thoughtful sides, seasonal produce and a touch of flair that makes the experience feel indulgent. Whether you’re celebrating a special occasion or simply fancy treating yourself midweek, here are 21 of the best places for a delicious steak dinner in Lancashire according to you.

1 . 21 of the best places for a delicious steak dinner in Lancashire 21 of the best places for a delicious steak dinner in Lancashire. | nw Photo Sales

3 . Il Gusto 50b School Ln, Bamber Bridge, Preston PR5 6QE. | Google Photo Sales