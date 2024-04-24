21 of the best burger joints in Lancashire to try in 2024 - including joints in Blackpool and Preston

When it comes to the question of where is the best place to buy a burger in Lancashire, there are many answers!

By Sam Quine
Published 24th Apr 2024, 14:28 BST

Lancashire has some excellent independent takeaways and eateries which serve fabulous burgers.

The county also boasts some very good big name branches offering fabulous fare.

We asked readers of the Lancashire Post to give their opinions of the best places to go for a burger and the response was overwhelming.

So here are 21 of the best burger joints in Lancashire, has your favourite been mentioned?

24 Breck Rd, Poulton-le-Fylde FY6 7AA | 4.7 out of 5 (149 Google Reviews)

1. The Tipsy Cow

24 Breck Rd, Poulton-le-Fylde FY6 7AA | 4.7 out of 5 (149 Google Reviews) Photo: Blackpool Gazette

223 New Hall Ln, Preston PR1 5XB | 4.2 out of 5 (164 Google Reviews)

2. Smacks Hamburgers

223 New Hall Ln, Preston PR1 5XB | 4.2 out of 5 (164 Google Reviews) Photo: Smacks Hamburgers

Best burger 11 Waff-la-burg.jpg 559 New S Promenade, Blackpool FY4 1NF | 3.7 out of 5 (169 Google Reviews)

3. Waff-la-burg

Best burger 11 Waff-la-burg.jpg 559 New S Promenade, Blackpool FY4 1NF | 3.7 out of 5 (169 Google Reviews) Photo: Waff-la-burg

138 Liverpool Rd., Longton, Preston PR4 5AU | 4.9 out of 5 (29 Google Reviews)

4. Smokies Grill Hut

138 Liverpool Rd., Longton, Preston PR4 5AU | 4.9 out of 5 (29 Google Reviews)

