2 . Cask & Tap (82 Topping Street, Blackpool, FY1 3AD)

A friendly welcome is always guaranteed at this quirky micropub, tucked just off Blackpool's main central square a little over five minutes' stroll from the Tower. An ever-changing range of up to eight real ales from near and far normally includes a dark beer, with a selection of craft beers and real ciders and perries also available. Some of lighting is made from recycled electrical test gear and even an old handpull. Dogs are welcomed with tame owners. | CAMRA