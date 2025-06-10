Now in its 52nd edition, the Good Beer Guide is the UK’s best-selling beer and pub guide.
The guide features 4,500 of the best pubs across the UK, making it a trusted companion for beer lovers in search of top-quality pints.
Several Blackpool & Fylde coast pubs are featured in this year’s edition - here are some of the local highlights and what CAMRA had to say about them:
2. Cask & Tap (82 Topping Street, Blackpool, FY1 3AD)
A friendly welcome is always guaranteed at this quirky micropub, tucked just off Blackpool's main central square a little over five minutes' stroll from the Tower. An ever-changing range of up to eight real ales from near and far normally includes a dark beer, with a selection of craft beers and real ciders and perries also available. Some of lighting is made from recycled electrical test gear and even an old handpull. Dogs are welcomed with tame owners. | CAMRA
3. Blackpool Cricket Club (Barlow Crescent, West Park Drive, Blackpool, FY3 9EQ)
On the western edge of Stanley Park, around 20 minutes' walk from the town centre, this club, housed in the impressive pavilion, is a vibrant, local social centre. A range of five changing beers is available to the visitor. Quizzes and entertainment nights are regularly held. Several TVs show various sports events. Upstairs functions rooms are available for social events. Free entry to the club and all cricket games except when Lancashire come to town. Multiple local CAMRA Club of the Year winner. | CAMRA
4. Cask (9 Layton Road, Layton, Blackpool, FY3 8EA)
Situated about a mile or so from Blackpool town centre, en-route to Poulton le Fylde, no fewer that six bus routes pass close by. Four ever-changing cask beers are always available, normally including a dark beer. This compact, dog-friendly, micropub has a pleasant suntrap drinking area to the front and a walled area at the rear. The Layton Cemetery opposite contains the grave of the last known survivor of the Charge of the Light Brigade. | CAMRA
