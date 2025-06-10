21 ‘must-visit pubs’ in and around Blackpool chosen by drinker's bible The Good Beer Guide

By Ciara Fearn

Digital Reporter

Published 10th Jun 2025, 19:12 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2025, 16:20 BST

21 top pubs to check out across Blackpool & the Fylde coast, According to the Good Beer Guide.

Now in its 52nd edition, the Good Beer Guide is the UK’s best-selling beer and pub guide.

The guide features 4,500 of the best pubs across the UK, making it a trusted companion for beer lovers in search of top-quality pints.

Several Blackpool & Fylde coast pubs are featured in this year’s edition - here are some of the local highlights and what CAMRA had to say about them:

*To explore the full list of Lancashire pubs included in the Good Beer Guide 2025, you can purchase a copy at: https://shop1.camra.org.uk/product/the-good-beer-guide-2025/

Take a look through our gallery to see 21 'must-visit pubs' in and around Blackpool, as chosen by drinker's bible The Good Beer Guide.

1. 21 'must-visit pubs' in and around Blackpool.

Take a look through our gallery to see 21 'must-visit pubs' in and around Blackpool, as chosen by drinker's bible The Good Beer Guide. | Pixabay Photo: Pixabay

Photo Sales
A friendly welcome is always guaranteed at this quirky micropub, tucked just off Blackpool's main central square a little over five minutes' stroll from the Tower. An ever-changing range of up to eight real ales from near and far normally includes a dark beer, with a selection of craft beers and real ciders and perries also available. Some of lighting is made from recycled electrical test gear and even an old handpull. Dogs are welcomed with tame owners.

2. Cask & Tap (82 Topping Street, Blackpool, FY1 3AD)

A friendly welcome is always guaranteed at this quirky micropub, tucked just off Blackpool's main central square a little over five minutes' stroll from the Tower. An ever-changing range of up to eight real ales from near and far normally includes a dark beer, with a selection of craft beers and real ciders and perries also available. Some of lighting is made from recycled electrical test gear and even an old handpull. Dogs are welcomed with tame owners. | CAMRA

Photo Sales
On the western edge of Stanley Park, around 20 minutes' walk from the town centre, this club, housed in the impressive pavilion, is a vibrant, local social centre. A range of five changing beers is available to the visitor. Quizzes and entertainment nights are regularly held. Several TVs show various sports events. Upstairs functions rooms are available for social events. Free entry to the club and all cricket games except when Lancashire come to town. Multiple local CAMRA Club of the Year winner.

3. Blackpool Cricket Club (Barlow Crescent, West Park Drive, Blackpool, FY3 9EQ)

On the western edge of Stanley Park, around 20 minutes' walk from the town centre, this club, housed in the impressive pavilion, is a vibrant, local social centre. A range of five changing beers is available to the visitor. Quizzes and entertainment nights are regularly held. Several TVs show various sports events. Upstairs functions rooms are available for social events. Free entry to the club and all cricket games except when Lancashire come to town. Multiple local CAMRA Club of the Year winner. | CAMRA

Photo Sales
Situated about a mile or so from Blackpool town centre, en-route to Poulton le Fylde, no fewer that six bus routes pass close by. Four ever-changing cask beers are always available, normally including a dark beer. This compact, dog-friendly, micropub has a pleasant suntrap drinking area to the front and a walled area at the rear. The Layton Cemetery opposite contains the grave of the last known survivor of the Charge of the Light Brigade.

4. Cask (9 Layton Road, Layton, Blackpool, FY3 8EA)

Situated about a mile or so from Blackpool town centre, en-route to Poulton le Fylde, no fewer that six bus routes pass close by. Four ever-changing cask beers are always available, normally including a dark beer. This compact, dog-friendly, micropub has a pleasant suntrap drinking area to the front and a walled area at the rear. The Layton Cemetery opposite contains the grave of the last known survivor of the Charge of the Light Brigade. | CAMRA

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:PubsBlackpoolFyldeLancashireCAMRABeer
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice