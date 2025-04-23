19 'Proper Pubs' in Lancashire offering free pints for St George's Day - when, where & how to claim
Discover which Lancashire pubs are offering free pints for St George's Day and learn how you can claim yours.
83 community pubs in North West England are celebrating St George’s Day by offering a free pints to selected customers - including 19 venues in Lancashire
Customers must simply log onto the WiFi in the pub today (April 23), and they could be surprised with a voucher for a free pint of John Smiths.
These pubs are part of Proper Pubs, the award-winning community wet-led operator division of Admiral Taverns, which has more than 200 pubs across England, Scotland and Wales. The offer is only available in England, including at the 83 North West sites below.
North West pubs offering free St George’s Day pints
- Albion, Accrington
- Warners Arms, Accrington
- Bowling Green, Ashton Under Lyne
- New Inn, Ashton Under Lyne
- Old Ball Inn, Smallshaw
- New Inn, Bacup
- Waterloo, Cumbria
- Vic, Blackburn
- Corner House, Blackpool
- Alma Inn, Bolton
- Beeley's Bar, Bolton
- Gilnow Arms, Bolton
- Keg & Thread, Bolton
- Lamb Hotel, Bolton
- Lord Raglan, Bolton
- Royal Hotel, Bolton
- Victoria, Bolton, BL5
- Queens, Bredbury
- Royal Butterfly, Burnley
- Little Oak, Chester
- Lamplighter, Chorley
- Mitre Hotel, Chorley
- Entwistle Hotel, Darwen
- Commercial, Dukinfield
- Cotton Tree Inn, Failsworth
- Black Bull Hotel, Haslingden
- Horse & Jockey, Heywood
- Clock Tower, Kendal
- Canal Turn, Leigh
- Hilton Park, Leigh
- Brown Cow Inn, Liverpool
- Melbourne, Liverpool
- Prince George Hotel, Liverpool
- Railway Hotel, Liverpool
- The Queens Arms, Liverpool
- Old Millstone Hotel, Macclesfield
- Bricklayers Arms, Failsworth
- Elliots, Manchester
- Lord Nelson, Gorton
- Oddfellows Arms, Manchester
- Punchbowl, Atherton
- Strawberry Gardens, Manchester
- Weavers Rest, Atherton
- Thomas Henry, Maryport
- Bar Eighteen, Morecambe
- Lord Nelson, Nelson
- Station Hotel, Nelson
- Bear On The Hill, Oldham
- Daisyfield, Bardsley
- Pineapple Inn, Oldham
- Town Hall Tavern, Greater Manchester
- Rhoden Inn, Oswaldtwistle
- Tinker & Budget, Oswaldtwistle
- Pinny, Cumbria
- Gamull, Preston
- The Plunginton, Preston
- Lancaster Gate, Preston
- Brewery Arms, Saltney
- Boars Head, St Helens
- Little Pig, St Helens
- Vulcan, St Helens
- Jolly Crofter, Stockport
- Thatched Tavern, Stockport
- Church Inn, Greater Manchester
- Royal Oak Hotel, Wallasey
- Chapel House, Warrington
- Church Inn, Warrington
- Royal Oak Branch, Warrington
- Royal Standard, Whitehaven
- Bath Springs, Wigan
- Dog & Partridge, Wigan
- Eagle & Child, Wigan
- Ellesmere, Hindley
- Honeysuckle Inn, Wigan
- Kitt Green Tavern, Wigan
- Market Tavern, Hindley
- Millstone, Wigan
- New Inn, Wigan
- Old Springs, Orrell
- Tippings Arms, Wigan
- Ukulele, Wigan
- Victoria, Wigan
- White Lion & Railway, Wigan
