19 of the best Lancashire Vegan restaurants for World Vegan Day

Vegan dining in Lancashire has come a long way and this World Vegan Day, there’s never been a better time to explore it. Across the county, kitchens are embracing creativity and sustainability, crafting menus that celebrate fresh local produce.

What was once considered a niche choice has evolved into a vibrant culinary movement that appeals to everyone, not just those who follow a plant-based lifestyle.

From colourful salads bursting with seasonal ingredients to rich desserts and comforting classics reinvented without compromise, Lancashire’s restaurants are showing just how versatile and imaginative vegan cooking can be. Many chefs are focusing on zero-waste practices and locally sourced produce, ensuring that great taste goes hand in hand with responsibility to the planet.

Whether you’re sampling a new dish for the first time or treating yourself to a favourite vegan indulgence, World Vegan Day is the perfect reminder of how diverse and dynamic Lancashire’s food scene has become.

1 . Icaro Lounge Pioneer Place, Curzon Street, Burnley, BB11 1BA | 4.5 out of 5 (200 Google reviews) | "One of the best places in Burnley for food. Lots of variety, vegan/vegetarian friendly." | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

2 . Chamo Street Food Moor Lane, Preston, PR1 7AT | 4.9 out of 5 (282 Google reviews) | "Amazing food with great vegan options! Would definitely recommend and will definitely be going back soon." | Google

3 . Vintro Lounge Church Street, Blackpool, FY1 1DR | 4.5 out of 5 (886 Google reviews) | "Fantastic place. We always eat here when in Blackpool. Great vegan options and friendly service." | Contributed

4 . Argento Lounge Animate, Tenterfield Street, Preston, PR1 2BL | 4.5 out of 5 (59 Google reviews) | "Lovely new spot - tasty food, super friendly service and a very chilled vibe." | Argento Lounge