19 of the best Lancashire Vegan restaurants for World Vegan Day

By Ciara Fearn

Digital Reporter

Published 1st Nov 2025, 15:00 GMT

Celebrate World Vegan Day on Saturday 1st November by discovering Lancashire’s growing passion for plant-based dining.

Vegan dining in Lancashire has come a long way and this World Vegan Day, there’s never been a better time to explore it. Across the county, kitchens are embracing creativity and sustainability, crafting menus that celebrate fresh local produce.

What was once considered a niche choice has evolved into a vibrant culinary movement that appeals to everyone, not just those who follow a plant-based lifestyle.

From colourful salads bursting with seasonal ingredients to rich desserts and comforting classics reinvented without compromise, Lancashire’s restaurants are showing just how versatile and imaginative vegan cooking can be. Many chefs are focusing on zero-waste practices and locally sourced produce, ensuring that great taste goes hand in hand with responsibility to the planet.

Whether you’re sampling a new dish for the first time or treating yourself to a favourite vegan indulgence, World Vegan Day is the perfect reminder of how diverse and dynamic Lancashire’s food scene has become.

Pioneer Place, Curzon Street, Burnley, BB11 1BA | 4.5 out of 5 (200 Google reviews) | "One of the best places in Burnley for food. Lots of variety, vegan/vegetarian friendly."

1. Icaro Lounge

Moor Lane, Preston, PR1 7AT | 4.9 out of 5 (282 Google reviews) | "Amazing food with great vegan options! Would definitely recommend and will definitely be going back soon."

2. Chamo Street Food

Church Street, Blackpool, FY1 1DR | 4.5 out of 5 (886 Google reviews) | "Fantastic place. We always eat here when in Blackpool. Great vegan options and friendly service."

3. Vintro Lounge

Animate, Tenterfield Street, Preston, PR1 2BL | 4.5 out of 5 (59 Google reviews) | "Lovely new spot - tasty food, super friendly service and a very chilled vibe."

4. Argento Lounge

