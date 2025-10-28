17 of the best butchers in and around Lancashire for UK Sausage week

By Ciara Fearn

Digital Reporter

Published 28th Oct 2025
Updated 28th Oct 2025, 14:07 GMT

UK Sausage Week 2025 is sizzling with excitement and Lancashire’s finest butchers are joining the celebration. From award-winning sausages to innovative flavours, local shops are showcasing the best of British bangers.

UK Sausage Week 2025, running from 27th October to 2nd November is a nationwide celebration of the Great British Banger. Organised by industry experts, the event highlights the craftsmanship and creativity of UK butchers.

In Lancashire, local butchers are embracing the festivities with enthusiasm. The county boasts a rich tradition of quality sausage-making. Butchers in Lancashire are known for their commitment to quality and innovation, offering a variety of sausages that cater to diverse tastes.

Whether you're a fan of traditional pork sausages or looking to try something new, Lancashire’s butchers provide a range of options to satisfy every palate. Supporting local businesses during UK Sausage Week not only celebrates the art of sausage-making but also strengthens the community.

Here are 15 of the best butchers in and around Lanacshire for UK Sausage week.

Eaves Lane, Preston, PR4 0BH | 4.8 out of 5 (689 Google reviews) | "Great meat and grocery products, excellent service and friendly staff."

1. Honeywell’s

Dickson Road, Blackpool, FY1 2JS | 4.8 out of 5 (195 Google reviews) | "Fantastic service from the staff and quality meats, pies, cheeses as usual."

2. Choice Meats Catering

Plungington Road, Fulwood, Preston, PR2 3PQ | 4.8 out of 5 (140 Google reviews) | "Great service, great prices, great quality."

3. Ward Field Farm Shop

Lytham Road, Blackpool, FY4 1RF | 4.7 out of 5 (66 Google reviews) | "Great choice of quality meat and the pies/pastry's are amazing."

4. G&K Mitchell & Son

