17 of the best butchers in and around Lancashire for UK Sausage week

UK Sausage Week 2025, running from 27th October to 2nd November is a nationwide celebration of the Great British Banger. Organised by industry experts, the event highlights the craftsmanship and creativity of UK butchers.
In Lancashire, local butchers are embracing the festivities with enthusiasm. The county boasts a rich tradition of quality sausage-making. Butchers in Lancashire are known for their commitment to quality and innovation, offering a variety of sausages that cater to diverse tastes.
Whether you're a fan of traditional pork sausages or looking to try something new, Lancashire’s butchers provide a range of options to satisfy every palate. Supporting local businesses during UK Sausage Week not only celebrates the art of sausage-making but also strengthens the community.
Here are 15 of the best butchers in and around Lanacshire for UK Sausage week.
