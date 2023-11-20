News you can trust since 1886
17 great photos of newly refurbished Padiham cafe The Fat Giraffe

One of the borough’s longest established cafes has a new face at the helm.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 20th Nov 2023, 13:59 GMT
Updated 20th Nov 2023, 14:00 GMT

At just 20-years-old Paige Milligan jumped at the chance to become her own boss at the Fat Giraffe in Padiham. The Church Street premises have been renovated and Paige has also changed the menu to put her stamp on the business that first opened in Padiham almost 20 years ago.

Paige, who lives in Fence, said: “So far the response has been fantastic and I am really enjoying it. I am prepared to put the work in and I believe you’re never too young to be your own boss.”

1. Take a look around the new look Fat Giraffe cafe in Padiham

. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

2. Take a look around the new look Fat Giraffe cafe in Padiham

. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

3. Take a look around the new look Fat Giraffe cafe in Padiham

. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Paige and Skye Milligan inside the refurbished The Fat Giraffe in Padiham.

4. Take a look around the new look Fat Giraffe cafe in Padiham

Paige and Skye Milligan inside the refurbished The Fat Giraffe in Padiham. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

