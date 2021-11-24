160-year-old Preston pub goes up for sale as owners look for investor to "breathe fresh new life into the building"

The Golden Cross Hotel in Lancaster Road, has been listed for offers in the region of £325,000.

Labelled by the agent, Ruby Estates as an "investment opportunity" the premises - which is still trading as a pub - is being offered with car park, a "huge basement", a business opportunity on the ground floor and potential for nine apartments on the top three floors.

>>>How many of these Preston pubs do you remember?

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Golden Cross Hotel in Lancaster Road, Preston.

Planning permission was accepted in 2013 for eight one-bedroomed flats and one two-bedroom flat. This permission has since expired, but can be re-submitted for approval.

A spokesman for Ruby Estates said: "We are looking forward to selling this lovely building for a potential investor to breathe fresh new life into the building."

He added: "It's still trading as a pub, and there's so many possibilities for the building. There's still all the original character too, so with some investment, this could be looking really good."

No reason for the sale has been given.

How one of the upstairs rooms looks

History of the building

The Golden Cross Hotel was a purpose-built hotel and public house constructed in approximately 1860 in a classical style with three principal storeys together with a cellar and attic space.

The original property has been extended to the rear with a two storey wing, finished with a mono-pitch roof. Other minor additional extensions - forming toilet facilities to the ground floor - have also been carried out together with the insertion of a steel escape stair to the rear.

The building is situated in the Market Place Conservation Area, roughly a rectangular area of land bounded to the north by Lowthian Street, to the east by Lancaster Road, to the south by Fishergate/Church Street and on the west by Cheapside.