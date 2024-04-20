15 of the best pizza restaurants to try in Lancashire in 2024 if you haven't already

It was National Pizza Day yesterday so we asked Lancashire Post readers "Who serves the best pizzas in Lancashire?"

Over 150 people were keen to offer their recommendations so we have collected all the pizza restaurants mentioned from across Preston, Chorley and South Ribble.

That still left us with a list of over 30 restaurants so below we have listed the 15 who received more than one mention, although you can see a list of all the nominated pizza restaurants at the end.

So take a look below at 15 of the best places to grab a pizza in and around Preston and where you can find them:

1 . Best place to grab a pizza in Lanachire According to Lancashire Post readers.

3 . Nonna Lucia's Pizzeria At the Ships & Giggles pub, 3 Fylde Rd, Preston PR1 2XQ