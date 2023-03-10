News you can trust since 1886
15 of the best carveries in and around Preston according to Google reviews

Carveries have long been a popular dining option in Lancashire, offering a buffet-style meal with a focus on roasted meats and traditional sides.

By Jon Peake
2 hours ago
Updated 10th Mar 2023, 4:42pm

Customers typically pay a fixed price for their meal, and then help themselves to the various offerings on display. Carveries often have a warm, welcoming atmosphere and are a popular choice for family gatherings or special occasions. Vegetarian options are also usually available, although the focus remains on meat-based dishes.

We’ve found 15 of the highest-rated carveries in and around Preston for you to try. All are rated 4 out of 5 stars or more on Google reviews.

In no particular order, here they are. Is your favourite on the list?

Photo: Google

The Pig & Whistle on Blackpool Road, Lea, has a rating of 4.2 out of 5 from 2,100 Google reviews

2. The Pig & Whistle

The Pig & Whistle on Blackpool Road, Lea, has a rating of 4.2 out of 5 from 2,100 Google reviews

Photo: Google

Farmers Arms on Wham Lane, Whitestake, has a rating of 4.1 out of 5 from 1,700 Google reviews

3. Farmers Arms

Farmers Arms on Wham Lane, Whitestake, has a rating of 4.1 out of 5 from 1,700 Google reviews

Photo: Google

The Rams Head on Liverpool Road, Longton, has a rating of 4.5 out of 5 from 649 Google reviews

4. The Rams Head

The Rams Head on Liverpool Road, Longton, has a rating of 4.5 out of 5 from 649 Google reviews

Photo: Google

