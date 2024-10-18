For meat-lovers across the UK, going to a restaurant to enjoy a steak can be an indulgent and extravagant experience.
While we all like our steak cooked differently to our preference, there are plenty of places across the country that know how to grill a steak to perfection.
We asked our food experts and analysed reviews from TripAdvisor to determine the best food establishments in the UK for steak.
Here 16 of the greatest places to enjoy a steak.
1. Buenos Aires Argentine Steakhouse, London
Buenos Aires Argentine Steakhouse located in London is highly regarded as one of the best places to enjoy a steak in the capital, despite tough competition. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Fabulous food and amazing service and staff. Very quick too. Very cosy and romantic atmosphere. I highly recommend!” | Buenos Aires Argentine Steakhouse-Google
2. Pasture, Bristol
Pasture in Bristol celebrates fire-based cooking and local ingredients with the very best meat hand-picked by in-house butchers. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Beautiful steak meal last night. Of the many steak restaurants in Bristol this is the best. The combination of setting, decor, service, food, drinks is brilliant.” | TripAdvisor
3. Fiesta Del Asado, Birmingham
Located in the Edgbaston area of Birmingham, Fiesta Del Asado puts a Latin twist on delicious meals, and is highly regarded for its exceptional steak. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “The food and service was excellent as usual. We have always had spectacular food with great service whenever we have dined there. I would highly recommend.” | TripAdvisor
4. The Spanish Butcher, Glasgow
The Spanish Butcher in Glasgow serves the finest grades of Galician and Scotch beef and combines Spanish and Mediterranean inspired flavours. Our Glasgow food expert said: “The Spanish Butcher is often touted as one of the best restaurants in the city - so it only makes sense that they serve some of the best steaks too.” | TripAdvisor
