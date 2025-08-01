13 of the best pubs in Lancashire for national beer day

By Ciara Fearn

Digital Reporter

Published 1st Aug 2025, 12:16 BST

From historic alehouses to modern taprooms, Lancashire’s beer scene is as rich and varied as its landscape.

Lancashire with its mix of rolling countryside, market towns and industrial heritage, is an ideal place to mark International Beer Day. The county has a long-standing brewing tradition, and its pubs often reflect this - warm, welcoming and steeped in character.

You’ll find rural inns nestled among farmland and canals, serving hearty food and pints drawn from local casks, as well as urban pubs with rotating taps offering a wide array of global brews.

Across Lancashire, national Beer Day tends to be embraced not just as a celebration of brewing, but of community. Expect tap takeovers by local breweries, beer-and-food pairings, and social events that bring together casual drinkers and aficionados alike. The pub culture here is strong - people gather not just for the drink but for the sense of belonging. Whether you're in a cobbled-backstreet bar in a post-industrial town or a countryside taproom with views of the fells, Lancashire offers a rich, diverse, and genuine beer experience.

1. The Crown Inn

This dog-friendly one-room micropub was the first in the town and is situated just off the town square, two minutes from the main bus stop. A choice of five constantly-changing cask beers is offered, one of which will be a dark beer and one a LocAle. There is a large selection of continental bottled beers and always two ciders available. The pub hosts occasional events and tastings. There is no background music.

2. Barlick Tap Ale House (8 Newtown, BB18 5UQ)

This imposing detached former bank is now a small and friendly micropub specialising in real ale and conversation, with no loud music or TVs. The five handpumps dispense continually rotating cask ales from national small brewers, and offer a great variety of beer styles – from hoppy blondes and traditional bitters to dark beers. There is also a good selection of wines and bottled craft lagers and wheat beers, with at least one real cider normally on draft.

3. Banker’s Draft (143 Gisburn Road, BB9 6HQ)

A much loved community pub in Colne’s old South Valley area, the old industrial heart of the town. The stoneflagged floor includes mosaics and there are beautiful tiles up the inner staircase. Set out over three rooms, the pub has become the meeting place for a number of clubs. There is regular live entertainment during the evening, and local history and art displays. There has been a recent refurbishment with open fires and flagged floors, plus a much improved outdoor seating area and a separate smokers’ area. All are made welcome.

4. Admiral Lord Rodney (Mill Green, BB8 0TA)

