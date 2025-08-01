13 of the best pubs in Lancashire for national beer day

4 . Admiral Lord Rodney (Mill Green, BB8 0TA)

A much loved community pub in Colne's old South Valley area, the old industrial heart of the town. The stoneflagged floor includes mosaics and there are beautiful tiles up the inner staircase. Set out over three rooms, the pub has become the meeting place for a number of clubs. There is regular live entertainment during the evening, and local history and art displays. There has been a recent refurbishment with open fires and flagged floors, plus a much improved outdoor seating area and a separate smokers' area. All are made welcome.